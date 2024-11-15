CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 464 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,615,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Booking Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,970.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,069.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,311.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3,966.44. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

