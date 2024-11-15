CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,099,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,305,313 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises about 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $338,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,253,000 after buying an additional 2,365,753 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,742 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,461,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,904 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TELUS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,486,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,035 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Trading Down 2.6 %

TELUS stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TU. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

