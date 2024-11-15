Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

NYSE UPS opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

