Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $155.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

XPO stock opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPO by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in XPO by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

