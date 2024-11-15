CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,748. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $565,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

