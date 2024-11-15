Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

CODX stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.