Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.22 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 438493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,276,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,210,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

