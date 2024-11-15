Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Short Interest Update

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMTV remained flat at $16.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The company has a market cap of $92.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.33. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

