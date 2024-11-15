Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 3488505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 1.1 %
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.
