Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX opened at $1.59 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

See Also

