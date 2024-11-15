Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.24. Conduent shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 245,370 shares traded.
Conduent Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Conduent
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.