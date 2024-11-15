Connable Office Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Danaher by 21.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $2,985,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $239.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $204.15 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

