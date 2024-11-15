Connable Office Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 383,947 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,045.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

