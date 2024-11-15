Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $225.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

