Connable Office Inc. Purchases 72,373 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

