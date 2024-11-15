Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,108 shares of company stock worth $5,821,497. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $199.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $186.66 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.