Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $68,129,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

HD stock opened at $405.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.34 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

