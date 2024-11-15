Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,074,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,489,281 shares.The stock last traded at $8.75 and had previously closed at $8.80.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $102,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.