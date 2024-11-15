Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) CFO David S. Snyder Buys 1,800 Shares

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) CFO David S. Snyder purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $63,272. This represents a 25.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:COYA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,443. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on COYA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

