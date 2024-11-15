Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. recently announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending on November 1, 2024. The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook in a press release issued on November 14, 2024.

Get alerts:

For the preliminary first quarter of fiscal 2025, Cracker Barrel reported total revenue expected to be around $845.1 million, reflecting a 2.6% increase compared to the prior year’s first quarter. The company disclosed that comparable store restaurant sales rose by 2.9%, surpassing the Black Box Intelligence Casual Dining Index by about 290 basis points. However, comparable store retail sales experienced a slight decrease of 1.6%.

In terms of earnings, Cracker Barrel anticipates GAAP earnings per diluted share to be approximately $0.22, with adjusted earnings per diluted share expected to be around $0.45. GAAP net income for the first quarter is projected to be roughly $4.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to reach about $45.8 million, showcasing an increase of 4.3% from the prior year’s adjusted EBITDA.

Cracker Barrel’s President and CEO, Julie Masino, expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, stating that the strategic transformation plan is progressing well. Masino mentioned that the results align with their expectations and highlighted the outperformance of comparable store sales compared to the Casual Dining industry. She emphasized the optimism within the company regarding the strategic initiatives undertaken and the potential for sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Cracker Barrel reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook provided in a press release dated September 19, 2024, expecting total revenue between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion. They also anticipate adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $215 million, with capital expenditures ranging from $160 million to $180 million. However, the company acknowledges that certain external factors like inflation, consumer confidence, and interest rates could impact results significantly.

Investors and interested parties can access the full details of the preliminary fiscal first quarter 2025 results and the company’s fiscal 2025 outlook on the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store website. The company plans to reveal its final first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on December 4, 2024, during a conference call.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store operates around 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 44 states and owns the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the company, individuals can visit their website at www.crackerbarrel.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s 8K filing here.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles