Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.82. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 84,135 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

