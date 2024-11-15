CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,248 shares of company stock worth $31,103,350. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.86 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 499.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

