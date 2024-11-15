Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.