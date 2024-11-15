CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $404,790.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total transaction of $404,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,522,043.42. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $403.98. 60,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,294. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $167.81 and a one year high of $428.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSWI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after buying an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.