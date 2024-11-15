Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 12,765 Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Abacus Life were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abacus Life by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 74,172 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Abacus Life by 27.8% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth $4,974,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth $4,342,000.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.