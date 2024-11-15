Curi RMB Capital LLC Buys 14,558 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trex by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $10,519,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 30.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $70.82 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

