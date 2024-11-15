Curi RMB Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,467,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.95 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

