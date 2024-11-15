Curi RMB Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $223.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average of $191.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

