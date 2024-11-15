Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 10,129 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ORI opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

