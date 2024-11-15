Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 30,736 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 49.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 652.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $103,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $38.21.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

