CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $345.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 715.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
