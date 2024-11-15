DA Davidson Upgrades Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) to Hold

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 824,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $768.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

