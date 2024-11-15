Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the October 15th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea Stock Up 0.8 %

Datasea stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 42,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,782. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.