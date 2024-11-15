Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,150,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,069,000 after buying an additional 141,312 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3,098.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 127,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7,077.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 405,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 85,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

