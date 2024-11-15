Dearborn Partners LLC Has $31.07 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $31,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $221.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.20. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

