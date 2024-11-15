Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 10,648 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

