Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $41,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $8,368,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE SHW opened at $388.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $264.54 and a 1 year high of $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
