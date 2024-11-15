Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 3,753 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

POOL opened at $357.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

