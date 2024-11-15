Desjardins Estimates Candente Copper FY2024 Earnings

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Candente Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Candente Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

DNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Candente Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

