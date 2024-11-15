Desjardins Has Strong Forecast for KP Tissue FY2024 Earnings

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of KPT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$7.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$82.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.38.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

