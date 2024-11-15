Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

