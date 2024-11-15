Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Cut to Hold at Barclays

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

DHLGY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 285,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,021. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

