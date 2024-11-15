Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.43. 54,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 202,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $687.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.