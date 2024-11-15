Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Acquired by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Digimarc by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 105.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

