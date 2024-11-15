Disc Medicine FY2024 EPS Estimate Raised by Lifesci Capital

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Disc Medicine in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.33). The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRON. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,223 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,090,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 53.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after buying an additional 357,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 353,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $418,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $437,875. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

