Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the October 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 8,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,948. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.3516 dividend. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.
