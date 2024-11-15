Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. 331,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

