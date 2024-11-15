DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDI. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $782.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.68 and a quick ratio of 18.68. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.21.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

