DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading 30.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.44). 114,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 134,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.87).

DP Eurasia Trading Up 30.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £278.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,750.00 and a beta of 0.79.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.