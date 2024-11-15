DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.
